Chinese schools rely on pupils of other races to stay open

PETALING JAYA: As the new school year begins, two Chinese primary schools in Malaysia are facing a shortage of Chinese students and are relying on enrolling pupils from other ethnic groups to remain open.

Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJK (C)) Kong Min in Tawar, Kuala Ketil, Kedah and SJK (C) Kong Aik in Mata Ayer, Perlis, have welcomed a combined total of 33 new pupils this year, none of whom are Chinese.

SJK (C) Kong Min school committee chairman Xu Weizheng added that last year, the school had one Chinese student and another of mixed Chinese-Malay parentage, with the rest being Indian and

Malay pupils.

“This year, we have 13 new pupils, but none are Chinese.”

Xu attributed the decline to younger Chinese families leaving Tawar for better opportunities elsewhere.

“Most of the young and able Chinese have moved away, leaving only the elderly behind.

“Our survival now hinges on the support of non-Chinese families in their respective districts.”

Kedah Dong Lian Hui (Association of Chinese School Committees) president Zhuang Jun Long said parents from other ethnic groups choose Chinese schools as they value the culture and quality of education.

“It is becoming increasingly common for under-enrolled Chinese schools to depend on non-Chinese communities.

“As long as school committees maintain their characteristics, teach in Mandarin and promote Chinese cultural values, their progress will not be affected.”

The situation is similar at SJK (C) Kong Aik.

Its principal Liang Yong Xiang reported a steady decline in Chinese enrolment over the years, which has now dropped to zero.

School committee chairman Lin Hui Chu linked the trend to the demographic makeup of Mata Ayer, where the local Chinese population is much smaller than other ethnic groups.

“Chinese pupils have gradually become the minority in our school, but we remain committed to our mission of providing quality education. Mandarin is still our medium of instruction and we require all pupils to speak it in school.”

Lin stressed that as long as parents are willing to enrol their children, the school will continue to promote and preserve Chinese education.

Athirah Ab Razak, 37, from Kajang in Selangor, who enrolled her daughter at SJK (C) Bandar Kajang II, is convinced it is the best choice for her child’s development.

“I chose the school because I believe it instils strong discipline

in students.

“I also want my child to master multiple languages. One day, I’d like her to learn Tamil as well.

“I think a lot of the negative perceptions are from people who have never experienced a Chinese education system firsthand. In my daughter’s school, there is so much respect for other races and religions.”

What impressed Athirah the most was the quality of education and the cultural values taught.

“The school is very particular about education and holds regular reading sessions to help students improve their Mandarin.

“The discipline is strict but effective, and the facilities, such as the classrooms and toilets, are

well-maintained. It’s wonderful to see my daughter thrive in such a positive environment.”

She added that attending a Chinese school has not diminished her daughter’s Malay identity.

“My daughter speaks Malay very well, so I don’t see any issue.

“We need to break the

stigma that Chinese schools are

unsuitable for non-Chinese students.

“They are excellent institutions that treat all children well and provide high-quality education.

“I’m confident it will benefit

her greatly in the future.

Everything we’re doing is for her future, her personal growth, academic development and even her discipline, which I believe is a result of the school’s nurturing environment.”