Chinese student pleads not guilty to stabbing ex-girlfriend

PETALING JAYA: A 22-year-old Chinese national has pleaded not guilty to charges of stabbing his former girlfriend at a private university campus in Sunway, here, last week.

You Wei appeared before the Shah Alam Sessions Court today, where he was formally charged with causing grievous bodily harm after allegedly attacking the victim with a knife on July 14. The incident occurred at a private educational institution in the Sunway area, where the accused allegedly inflicted a stab wound to the left side of the woman’s neck.

The charges fall under Section 326 of the Penal Code, which carries severe penalties including imprisonment for up to two decades, monetary fines, or corporal punishment if a conviction is secured.

According to FMT, during court proceedings, the defendant acknowledged understanding the charges but stated his disagreement with them.

The prosecution, led by deputy public prosecutor Nurul Sofea Jaysal, opposed bail applications, arguing that the accused posed a flight risk due to his foreign national status.

Defence counsel Revin Kumar countered by emphasising his client’s willingness to comply with court-imposed conditions. The lawyer highlighted that You Wei intended to remain in Malaysia to complete his academic programme and would adhere to reporting requirements, including passport surrender and regular police check-ins.

The defence also disclosed that the accused suffers from bipolar disorder and is currently receiving medical treatment for the condition.

Sessions judge Norazlin Othman granted bail set at RM20,000 with two guarantors. The court imposed additional conditions prohibiting contact with the victim and other witnesses, mandating passport surrender, and requiring monthly police station visits.

The case has been scheduled for mention on September 17.