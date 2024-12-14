Chinese tourist found drowned in Semporna waters

SEMPORNA: A male Chinese tourist was found drowned in the waters of Pulau Mabul here yesterday, Semporna district police chief said.

He added that the body of the man, in his 30s, were found by civilian divers at a depth of around 17 metres at 11.33 am.

“The police received news of the incident at 9.50 am and a marine police team with the help of divers from a nearby resort conducted a search and rescue operation.

“The victim was found wearing a grey backpack with three bricks in it, an investigation paper was opened classifying the death as a sudden death,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Sabri said that an autopsy will be conducted within 48 hours if no next of kin steps forward to claim the body.

He urged those with information about the incident to immediately contact investigating officer ASP Mohd Ali Amat at 013-2120852, the Semporna police station at 089-782020 or the nearest police station.