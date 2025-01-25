PETALING JAYA: A woman afflicted with chronic kidney disease has died after receiving alternative treatments, reportedly from Ayurvedic origin, from an individual believed to be a self-proclaimed doctor using fake a Datuk Seri title.

The woman’s family have since lodged a police report with Serdang police chief ACP A.A Anbalagan saying the police and the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) alongside the Ministry of Health have conducted a raid on a premise belonging to the self-proclaimed doctor on Thursday (Jan 23).

Anbalagan said the case remains under investigation.

The woman’s son, B. Prakash claimed his mother was diagnosed with stage four chronic kidney disease back in 2022 and was advised to undergo dialysis treatments, Harian Metro reported.

Under emotional duress, Prakash’s mother decided to undergo the Ayurvedic treatments after watching a TikTok video about it and was charged a fee of around RM10,000.

The self-proclaimed doctor is said to completely reject modern medicine and medical treatments and reportedly prescribed substances claimed to be traditional medicine as an alternative to hospital treatments.

Prakash claimed his mother underwent the Ayurvedic treatment for a period of six months with the ‘doctor’ however her condition worsened to the point she had to be admitted to the hospital for two weeks until she succumbed to the illness and died.

“The individual involved rejected the idea of a doctor and gave us false hope saying our mother’s illness can be fully cured without dialysis and medication prescribed by the government (hospital) doctors.

“We began treatment at a premise in Bandar Puchong Jaya with the ‘doctor’ for six months using medication that did not have any label let alone any verification from the Ministry of Health (KKM),” Prakash was quoted as saying.

Following the tragic incident, the self-proclaimed doctor was seen promoting their services all over social media.

Previously, it was reported that the police investigated an individual accused of using a false Datuk Seri title suspected of providing unlicensed beauty and health treatments in Puchong.

Meanwhile, the Serdang police chief has also confirmed the police are investigating a 54-year-old local man in accordance with Section 3 of the Offences Related to Awards Act 2007.

“A number of items including uniforms, posters and documents bearing the Datuk Seri title were also seized to assist in the investigation,” he was quoted as saying.

The premise raided on Thursday was ordered to shut down according to Bylaws of Beauty and Healthcare Centres 2013.