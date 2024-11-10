Citizenship appeals hearing rescheduled to Dec 10

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court has rescheduled to Dec 10 to hear appeals against an appellate court ruling denying automatic citizenship to children born overseas to Malaysian women with foreign spouses.

Lawyer Abraham Au, told Bernama that the date initially set for the hearing of the appeals by the Family Frontiers and six Malaysian mothers, which is on Oct 25, has been vacated.

The hearing date had been moved to Dec 10 due to a rescheduling of cases by the Federal Court., he said.

Family Frontier and the mothers obtained leave in 2022 to proceed with their appeals at the Federal Court.

Their appeals will be heard together with four other appeals related to citizenship cases.

The Family Frontiers and six Malaysian mothers filed an originating summons at the High Court seeking their children’s right to Malaysian citizenship.

They filed the suit against the Malaysian government, the Home Ministry, and the National Registration Department (NRD) director-general.

In September 2021, the High Court ruled in favour of Family Frontiers and the six Malaysian mothers that overseas-born children were entitled to Malaysian citizenship. However, this decision was overturned by the Court of Appeal in a 2-1 majority ruling on Aug 5, 2022.

Meanwhile, the other citizenship cases involved four individuals namely Mahisha Sulaiha Abdul Majeed, Tan Soo Yin, Azimah Hamzah and Mohanasengri.

Tan was born in Johor to unknown biological parents and Azimah was born in Pahang before her Cambodian refugee parents became Malaysians.

Meanwhile, Mahisha, was born in India to a Malaysian mother and father who is an Indian national, while Mohanasengri was born in Malaysia to a Malaysian father and a Singaporean mother.