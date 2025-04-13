Citizenship will not be granted arbitrarily - Shamsul Anuar

LAHAD DATU: The government will not grant Malaysian citizenship arbitrarily, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

He stressed that citizenship is one of the highest honours the government can bestow and will only be granted to individuals who are truly eligible and meet the conditions set out in the Federal Constitution.

“The granting of citizenship requires thorough investigation and careful consideration before the appropriate documentation can be issued to qualified individuals,” he told reporters after the Umno Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house today.

He was responding to a question about Malaysian citizens who have missed the opportunity to register their personal documentation, which can complicate the verification of their citizenship status.

Meanwhile, Shamsul Anuar said the National Registration Department (NRD) is carrying out the Mekar programme, a government initiative aimed at reaching out to communities in remote and rural areas by providing essential services such as birth registration and identity card issuance.

He added that the programme is intended to ease the process of obtaining personal identification documents without requiring residents to travel long distances to NRD offices.

“NRD officers will be deployed to remote areas with the necessary equipment to assist the community by offering advisory services and resolving documentation-related issues,” he said.

On a separate note, Shamsul Anuar highlighted that the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) has been effective and well-coordinated in maintaining security along the East Coast of Sabah, with no kidnapping incidents reported since Jan 15, 2020.

However, he advised all parties to remain vigilant and continue conducting joint operations with other security agencies, such as Op Sanggah and Op Gasak, to track down criminal elements, informants, and cross-border threats.