Civil servants to receive special assistance of RM500, pensioners, govt retirees and non-pensioned veterans to receive RM250

KUALA LUMPUR: The government agreed to give out a special assistance of RM500 to civil servants and RM250 to pensioners.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when presenting the Malaysia MADANI Budget 2025 in Dewan Rakyat today said the assistance would be distributed in February 2025.

“This assistance will be given to all civil servants Grade 56 and below including contract appointments. A special assistance of RM250 will also be given to all government retirees including pensioned and non-pensioned veterans,” he said.