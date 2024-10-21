Civil servants told to improve public service delivery

PUTRAJAYA: Civil servants have been urged to improve the public service delivery system to better serve the people, in line with the rewards and considerations outlined for them in Budget 2025.

Public Service Director-General (KPPA) Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said the RM500 Special Financial Aid (BKK) to civil servants is a clear indication of the government’s concern for their welfare.

“During the recent tabling of the budget by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, we once again saw that the government does not neglect the public servants.

“Despite having announced a salary adjustment, the government still gives BKK for the civil servants to cope with their children’s schooling and preparations for Hari Raya,“ he said.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said this to reporters after leading 75 employees of the Public Service Department (PSD) at the signing of the SSPA option letter here today.

He said the civil servants should repay the government’s goodwill by delivering the best possible service to the people.