Civil service reform needs empathy and integrity, says KSN

KUALA LUMPUR: Civil servants must uphold integrity, empathy, and a strong sense of amanah to drive national reform, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

He emphasised that public service leadership should be rooted in values that effectively serve the people.

Speaking at the launch of the Azman Hashim International Business School Action Research Conference 2025 (AHIBS-ACT 2025), Shamsul Azri stressed that reform requires challenging outdated norms and rebuilding public trust.

“Transformation is not something that begins with systems. It begins with people—in how we confront our assumptions, embrace learning, and lead with truth,“ he said.

Shamsul Azri shared his personal decision to pursue a doctorate in business administration at AHIBS, viewing leadership as a continuous learning process.

“Leadership is not about having all the answers. It is defined by the courage to ask meaningful questions and the humility to grow,“ he added.

He also highlighted the role of ethical leadership amid rapid digital transformation.

“Transformation without ethics is mere automation. Our true strength lies not only in our ability to innovate but also in our ability to remain human,“ he said. – Bernama