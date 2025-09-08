Civil service reforms boost competitiveness and investor confidence

OSAKA: Malaysia’s public service administration reforms have significantly improved the country’s global competitiveness and enhanced investor confidence.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar stated that Malaysia has climbed 11 positions in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking from 34th to 23rd place.

This improvement stems from enhanced governance and increased efficiency within government administration structures nationwide.

The Special Task Force on Agency Reform has successfully streamlined 166 processes, saving millions in government expenditure while reducing time and costs for businesses and investors.

Shamsul Azri highlighted the Kuala Lumpur Declaration signed last October as a landmark commitment ensuring federal, state and local authorities collaborate in transforming public services.

He confirmed that state governments and local authorities have committed to joining the federal government in this comprehensive public service transformation initiative.

The recently passed Government Service Efficiency Commitment Bill 2025 represents a government pledge to continue improving services for both the public and business community over the next three years.

Malaysia Pavilion Director Ellyza Mastura Ahmad Hanipiah announced that the pavilion has exceeded its RM13 billion target in potential trade and investment, achieving over 120% of its goal.

She expressed confidence that with several weeks remaining and more ministries and states participating, the achievement could reach 150% by the closing date on October 13.

The Malaysia Pavilion serves as both a platform for soft diplomacy and a business hub, hosting weekly MoU signings across renewable energy, semiconductors, halal logistics, biotechnology, digital services and higher education sectors.

Malaysian Ambassador to Japan Datuk Shahril Effendi Abd Ghany emphasised that Malaysia’s participation highlights cultural diplomacy through vibrant performances and people-to-people exchanges.

He noted that the National Day parade and performances successfully showcased Malaysia’s traditions, cultural dances and culinary heritage, demonstrating the nation’s inclusivity.

The ambassador stressed that Malaysia’s participation extends beyond politics and commerce to building meaningful connections between people and showcasing national resilience.

Expo 2025 Osaka continues until October 13 on the man-made island of Yumeshima, featuring innovative ideas and technologies under the theme ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives’. – Bernama