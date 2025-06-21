BUTTERWORTH: The Public Service Commission of Malaysia (SPA) expects continued strong interest among Malaysians, including youths, to join the civil service this year, with applications projected to reach up to 1.3 million.

Its chairman, Datuk Dr Ahmad Jailani Muhamed Yunus, said the estimate was based on application trends and the encouraging response to the Kembara Kerjaya SPA outreach programme.

“In previous years, we received up to 1.2 million applications and this year, we may reach 1.3 million. This indicates that interest in civil service careers remains high, despite the discontinuation of the pension scheme.

“Therefore, we are intensifying our outreach efforts to ensure that job-seeking youths are well-informed of current opportunities in the public sector through SPA,” he told reporters at the Kembara Kerjaya SPA @ Penang 2025 programme here today.

The programme aims to raise awareness and provide exposure to SPA services, to help individuals chart a career path in the public service.

Ahmad Jailani said the Kembara Kerjaya programme has been held in Sabah, Sarawak, Terengganu and Penang during the first half of this year, attracting more than 10,000 visitors.

Besides physical events, the programme is also conducted virtually and has drawn significant traffic to the SPA website.

He said the next edition will be in Kelantan next month, followed by Putrajaya, Melaka, Perak, Johor and Kuala Lumpur, to provide the public with a platform for direct and interactive engagement with SPA personnel.

“Visitors will also receive guidance on application procedures, status updates and recruitment consultations through SPA briefing sessions during the programme,” he said.

He added that the programme involves personnel from all major SPA divisions and the SPA Outreach Squad, who conduct briefings, consultations and other activities to highlight the commission’s roles, services and information to target groups.