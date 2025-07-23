MADANI govt in tune with rakyat’s needs - Fahmi Fadzil

KUALA LUMPUR: The announcement of the Special Appreciation of Malaysians by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today clearly demonstrates the MADANI Government’s sensitivity to the pulse of the people and its commitment to ease their burden with various forms of assistance.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the announced approach would also further boost economic growth, provide relief to the people, as well as strengthen the country’s fiscal resilience in the face of global uncertainties.

“At the same time, the MADANI Government will continue to strive to balance the need to improve the country’s financial position with the responsibility to safeguard the well-being of the people.

“Highest appreciation and thanks to the Prime Minister for the announcement of the MADANI Government’s measures that provide relief to the people, as well as drive the country’s economic stability,” he said in a post uploaded on social media.

Fahmi said the measures taken and announced were the result of careful consideration based on the principles of social justice and economic sustainability.

Fahmi who is also the chairman of the Main Committee for the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations (HKHM), also called on all Malaysians to raise the spirit of love for the country.

“This is the time for us to unite our hearts and souls, appreciate the blessings of independence and together contribute to the prosperity of the country,” he said.

He stressed that the government would continue to strengthen the development agenda through the 13th Malaysia Plan (MP13) and the MADANI Malaysia Budget which is currently being worked for the benefit of the people.

The Prime Minister today announced several important initiatives as a sign of the MADANI Government’s appreciation to all the people, including a one-off RM100 gift to every adult citizen aged 18 and above under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme, a postponement of the increase in toll rates for 10 highways and a lower RON95 subsidised price of RM1.99 per litre.

Anwar also said that several other measures and new initiatives would be introduced in the 2026 Budget which is scheduled to be tabled this October.

The announcement of the Special Appreciation by the Prime Minister for Malaysians was broadcast live this morning on all major television channels and social media platforms. - Bernama