The vivo X Fold 5 is officially launching in Malaysia soon

vivo Malaysia is ushering in a new era of mobile innovation with the upcoming launch of its highly anticipated foldable flagship, the vivo X Fold5. Combining flagship performance, foldable convenience, and AI-enhanced productivity, the X Fold5 is designed for those who expect more from their devices.

Thin Yet Powerful

The vivo X Fold5 promises to help users “carry less, but do more.” Featuring advanced engineering and an aerospace-grade hinge, the device allows for ultra-smooth folding mechanics in a sleek, lightweight body.

Despite its slim profile, the X Fold5 doesn’t compromise on durability or performance.

Available in two premium colours—Titanium Gray and Feather White—the foldable boasts vivid dual displays that remain bright even under Malaysia’s sunny skies. Whether folded or unfolded, the X Fold5 is designed to impress from boardrooms to coffee shops.

Smarter Productivity with AI

Beyond its striking design, the vivo X Fold5 packs intelligent AI features aimed at making daily tasks seamless. Tools like Origin Workbench, DocMaster, and Smart Call Assistant allow users to multitask effortlessly:

- Run multiple apps at once

- Convert notes into polished documents instantly

- Get real-time transcriptions of calls and meetings

- Perfect for professionals on the go, the X Fold5 is crafted to keep users productive without the need for extra devices.

For the latest updates on the vivo X Fold5, follow vivo Malaysia’s official Facebook and Instagram pages.