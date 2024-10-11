Claim in viral video of animal carcass disposal site in Manjung false - Cops

IPOH: Police have confirmed that a claim made by a social media user through a viral video of an animal carcass disposal site in Manjung, Lumut, is false.

Manjung district police chief ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman said that the authorities received a report from a local government authority in the district of Manjung at 10.53 pm yesterday regarding the video.

“The report was made concerning the spread of false information by a TikTok account owner named ‘kyrildescobar’ and a Facebook account owner named ‘kyril pablo escobar.’

“Investigations revealed that the 16-second video showing carcasses of dogs in a hole did not display the full location of the site. Comments on the Facebook post suggesting that the incident took place in Manjung were also suspected to be false. The police are investigating the motive behind this incident,“ he said in a statement.

Hasbullah added that the case is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988.