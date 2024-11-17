Claims of PM supporting Israel are baseless and politically driven - Saifuddin Nasution

BANDAR BAHARU: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail reaffirmed that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has consistently maintained a firm stance against Israel.

He dismissed allegations that the government and the Prime Minister support Israel, calling them politically motivated claims aimed at gaining cheap political mileage.

Saifuddin Nasution expressed regret that Anwar’s position continues to be questioned despite repeated clarifications by the government.

“Politics should have boundaries. It’s unreasonable to completely disregard facts in making judgements. I believe the majority of people follow these issues and can evaluate the truth.

“That’s why we urge for these baseless accusations to stop. However, if they go overboard, enforcement measures will be taken,” he told reporters after launching the national-level Anti-Drug Campaign for Schools at Sekolah Kebangsaan Permatang Pasir here today.

Previously, the Prime Minister condemned those who continue to slander him on the Israeli issue, describing their actions as irresponsible and an insult to public intelligence.

Yesterday, Anwar stressed that Malaysia remains consistent with its stance on the issue of Israel and Palestine, emphasising that Putrajaya has never diplomatically recognised the existence of Israel.