Clerk loses over RM1 mln to non-existent investment scheme

KUANTAN: A clerk lost over RM1 million after falling victim to a non-existent investment scheme that she joined via social media.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said that the 56-year-old woman clicked on the link of a stock investment advertisement on Facebook and received a WhatsApp message from the suspect.

The suspect, he said, instructed the woman to upload an investment application called ‘Quantum’, claiming that it would allow her to invest in the local and United States share markets.

“The victim was then contacted by another person, claiming to be a customer service agent, via another WhatsApp number and instructed to make cash transactions to several bank accounts for investment purposes.

“The woman clerk made 18 cash transactions into seven different bank accounts totalling over RM1 million from Feb 12 to March 26,” he said in a statement today.

Yahaya said the woman used money from her savings and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), besides taking bank loans, to invest in the non-existent scheme.

However, the victim, upon realising she had been duped when she only received returns of RM20,000 from the total invested, lodged a report at the Kuantan Police Headquarters yesterday.