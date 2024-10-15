Clogged drains cause landslide in Taman Melawati - Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: A blocked drainage system on Jalan G2, Taman Melawati, has been identified as the cause of this morning’s landslide in the area, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Nanta said he had directed the Slope Engineering Branch (CKC) of the Public Works Department (JKR) to carry out a detailed assessment of the landslide situation in Taman Melawati.

“Four houses and one car were affected by the soil movement. No casualties have been reported,” he said in a Facebook post.

He added that the branch had issued a danger warning to the Gombak and Hulu Langat District JKR at 4.37 pm yesterday as a precautionary measure and the warning was also communicated to representatives of the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council.

Nanta also urged all residents in the affected area to comply with the authorities’ instructions to avoid any untoward incidents.

Earlier, Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Azam instructed the occupants of 20 houses in Taman Melawati to evacuate their homes following the landslide in the nearby area.

All affected residents have been directed to temporarily relocate to the Jalan E5 Taman Melawati Multipurpose Hall.