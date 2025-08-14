Close ties among multiracial people invaluable asset - Pahang MB

KUANTAN: The close ties between people of various races and religions in Malaysia are an invaluable asset, symbolising not only independence but also the nation’s peace and prosperity, said Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He urged all parties to avoid division, which would only bring harm, and to ensure differences of opinion do not sever bonds of friendship or fuel hostility.

“This national spirit calls for us to continue safeguarding the racial harmony we have built over the years,” he said.

“We must firmly reject the perception game, slander and accusations deliberately spread to divide the people.”

Wan Rosdy warned that such actions would erode trust, cause disunity, and undermine the stability of the state and country.

He made these remarks in his winding-up speech at the Pahang State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang.

Wan Rosdy also called for embracing independence with tolerance, mutual understanding, and determination to build a brighter future together.

“I call on all assembly members and the people of Pahang to liberate themselves not only from physical colonisation but also from the shackles of hatred, suspicion and division,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after the sitting, Wan Rosdy described the Pahang supplementary budget approved today as one of the lowest since 2022.

He said the RM141 million supplementary budget covered seven items, including salary increases for civil servants and pension payments for retirees.

“This is mandatory and cannot be avoided,” he said.

“The state government must make this payment.”

He added that a supplementary budget is a normal process to address unforeseen matters. - Bernama