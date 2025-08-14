Law student denies fire mischief, elderly woman’s death in Segamat

SEGAMAT: A private university law student has claimed trial to five counts of mischief by fire and a charge linked to the death of an elderly woman.

Chew Hong Joe, 21, entered his plea before Sessions Court Judge Rahimah Abd Majid.

He is accused of using petrol to damage five houses in Jalan Francis Khoo, Kampung Bukit Siput, at 4 am on July 25.

The charges fall under Section 436 of the Penal Code, punishable by up to 20 years’ jail or a fine.

Chew also faces a charge under Section 304(b) for causing the death of 72-year-old Tan Ah Gek in the same incident.

If convicted, this offence carries a maximum 10-year jail term, a fine, or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Khalijah Khalid led the prosecution, while Harcharanjit Singh represented the accused.

In a separate hearing at the Magistrate’s Court, Chew denied two counts of criminal intimidation.

The charges involved posting notices on a house fence and a place of worship in Taman Ria, Segamat.

Magistrate A. Dhilip Nair presided over the case, with bail set at RM8,000 for all charges.

Reports indicate the fire was allegedly set by a couple linked to a Singapore-based loan shark. - Bernama