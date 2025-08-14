KL Declaration on ASEAN Vision 2045 to be submitted at ASEAN Summit

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Sustainable Declaration on Localising ASEAN Community Vision 2045 will be submitted to the 47th ASEAN Summit in October as an official input.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, also President of the UN Habitat Assembly, stated that the declaration highlights the urgency of urban leadership in shaping ASEAN’s future.

“These milestones are not just agreements on paper, they are a promise of stronger regional cooperation and a shared resolve to build cities that are resilient, sustainable, and people-centred,” he said.

Nga made the remarks at the joint closing ceremony of the ASEAN Sustainable Urbanisation Forum, ASEAN Governors and Mayors Forum, and the Meeting of Governors and Mayors of ASEAN Capitals 2025.

The three-day events gathered over 9,000 participants to discuss urban challenges like climate change, housing affordability, and urban sprawl.

Nga also launched the KL Call to Action for COP30, described as the “central engine” for ASEAN’s collective climate response.

The initiative seeks to integrate the New Urban Agenda into the UNFCCC process for effective local implementation of environmental policies.

Additionally, it will push for the New Urban Agenda’s inclusion in UNFCCC frameworks to ensure local governments adopt sustainable practices.

Nga noted that the ASUF aligns with the ASEAN Sustainable Urbanisation Strategy and ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

Malaysia will establish an ASEAN Smart and Sustainable Centre led by Urbanice Malaysia to drive scalable projects and city partnerships.

The AGMF adopted commitments promoting women and youth inclusion in urban governance, while the MGMAC agreed to set up a permanent secretariat in Jakarta.

“Among its key commitments are the formalisation of the MGMAC City Network and a call for greater local investment from institutions like the UN and World Bank,” Nga added.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif stated that the Jakarta secretariat will monitor commitments and support the Philippines as the next ASEAN host.

“With the generous support of Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung, the secretariat will coordinate resources and manage projects effectively,“ she said. - Bernama