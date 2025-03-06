KOTA BHARU: Drug smuggling into Kelantan has dropped by 65 per cent following the closure of ungazetted routes along Sungai Golok on the Malaysia-Thailand border since December last year, according to Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat.

He said the decline was the result of close cooperation between Malaysia and Thailand, and added that such commitment should be extended to tackling other forms of cross-border crime.

He said tight land border controls have forced syndicates to change tactics by smuggling drugs via sea routes, as evident from a recent case involving a seizure worth more than RM13 million in Perlis.

“Thailand has also welcomed this initiative as it helps curb the drug flow into their country as well. Drugs coming from the Golden Triangle area, such as Laos, usually pass through Thailand before entering our country.

“The fight against drug-related crime is not just a task, but a major moral responsibility. This is my jihad. Although I have received threats, I see this as a trust placed upon me, and we will continue to act firmly,” he said.

He said this during a press conference after attending the 2025 Kelantan Police Chief Town Hall Discussion Programme titled “Cakna Remaja: Elak Gejala Sosial, Bina Masa Depan” at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan here today.

Mohd Yusoff also called for enhanced enforcement along coastal and maritime areas to curb syndicates turning to sea routes as alternative smuggling channels.

He said the smuggling crackdown had caused prices of “pil kuda” (methamphetamine pills) to drop drastically.

“The drugs currently being sold are from old stock before the border closures were implemented. For example, pil kuda is now sold at RM5 or RM6 per pill compared to RM11 previously,” he said.

According to him, the available stock is old and has degraded in quality or expired.