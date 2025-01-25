MELAKA: The Melaka Road Transport Department (JPJ) has recorded 1,135 traffic violations during its Chinese New Year 2025 operation, which began on January 20, said its director, Muhammad Firdaus Shariff.

As of January 23, the most common violations involved vehicle licencing, with 460 cases, followed by 298 cases of driver license violations and 154 technical violations.

“Other violations included 135 cases, with nine major violations (42 cases), overloading (36 cases), and dangerous cargo (10 cases),“ he told reporters here last night.

During this period, Melaka JPJ inspected 8,451 vehicles, resulting in the seizure of 15, including eight involving foreign drivers (PeWA) and seven involving Malaysian nationals.

Earlier, Muhammad Firdaus conducted a spot check on express buses at the Melaka Sentral terminal, Also present was State Public Works, Infrastructure, Public Amenities, and Transportation Committee chairman, Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer.

Elaborating further, Muhammad Firdaus said 120 personnel have been deployed during the operation to ensure smooth traffic flow and compliance with road laws across the state. Officers will be stationed at key locations, including the Alor Gajah-Melaka Tengah-Jasin (AMJ) expressway and Kandang.

“During the Chinese New Year period, the department is intensifying road safety awareness efforts to reduce accidents, particularly within the state.

“As traffic flow increases, especially at entry and exit points, my message to all road users is to prioritise safety and adhere to traffic laws,“ he said.