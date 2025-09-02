CNY celebration organised for residents of flats

KEPONG: The Better Malaysia Foundation (BMF) partnered Japanese vegan restaurant Kusa Vegan, the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM) and Residents Association of People’s Housing Project (PRR) Mutiara to organise a Chinese New Year celebration for its 160 residents on Saturday.

BMF distributed grocery baskets and RM100 ang pow, Kusa Vegan provided packed lunches and NCSM conducted free health checkups.

BMF chairman and Berjaya Corporation Bhd founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan commended the initiative and stressed the importance of giving as such efforts contribute meaningfully to those in need.

“As we welcome a new beginning, let us share the blessings of the season and spread joy. Together, we can make this year brighter for everyone.

“I agree that more should be done, particularly in reaching out to low-income communities”

Tan expressed interest in providing more aid, given the growing needs on the ground due to rising inflation and the global situation that has driven up food prices. He also visited the homes of residents to better understand their needs

Tan said while the flats serve their purpose, more can be done to alleviate the living standards of the B40 group.

“I think it is best to study how we can assist, including collaborating with City Hall to find better solutions.”

He highlighted the role of the private sector and wealthy individuals in improving living conditions for low-income communities and exploring ways to contribute to better housing and maintenance.

BMF trustee Datin Seri Sunita Rajakumar said assistance is being prioritised for the elderly, persons with disabilities and single mothers.

“We thank NCSM for running a medical camp and hope the groceries and ang pow would offer some relief at the start of this new year.”

Resident Yap Kean Leong, 63, expressed gratitude for Tan’s support, especially the donations to the residents.

He said in over 20 years of living in the flats, the residents hardly ever received such assistance and it has brought them a sense of hope.

“This help goes a long way in easing some of the challenges faced by our families, especially with the rising cost of living. I am grateful for the food and financial aid as it will help ease the burden of providing for my family.”

He expressed hope that the visit would lead to improvements in the living conditions of the residents.