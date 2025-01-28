CNY: Police expect over 300,000 vehicles entering Melaka

MELAKA: Around 318,000 vehicles are expected to enter Melaka for the Chinese New Year (CNY) celebrations, said acting Melaka police chief Datuk Md Nazri Zawawi.

He said the figures include 103,000 vehicles via the Simpang Ampat Toll Plaza, 172,000 vehicles at the Ayer Keroh Toll Plaza, and 43,000 vehicles at the Jasin Toll Plaza.

“The increase in vehicle volume is due to the festive holidays and the extended school break,” he said to reporters, after the launch of Op Selamat 23, at the Ayer Keroh Toll Plaza, today.

Md Nazri said that a total of 155 officers, including 17 senior officers from the state Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT), will be deployed to hotspot areas prone to traffic congestion, and black spots where accidents frequently occur.

He added that among the hotspot areas are Jalan Mufti Haji Khalil, Jalan Rembia-Kendong, and Jalan Gapam-Bemban.

“Meanwhile, the black spot areas where accidents often occur include Lebuh Alor Gajah-Melaka Tengah-Jasin (Lebuh AMJ), Jalan Sungai Udang-Lubok China and Jalan Merlimau-Jasin,” he said.

He said that, during Op Selamat, the state JSPT would focus on six main offences which road users often commit, namely overtaking on double lanes, queue-cutting, using mobile devices while driving, speeding, driving in the emergency lane and disobeying traffic signals.

He also disclosed that during Op Selamat 21, held in conjunction with last year’s Chinese New Year, a total of 399 accidents were recorded, including five fatalities.