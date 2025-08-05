Collaborative PBK-LKW approach vital for rural development - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: A unified strategy between corridor authorities (PBK) and regional development agencies (LKW) is crucial for advancing rural development, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

As Minister of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW), Ahmad Zahid emphasised that structured planning aligned with local needs will drive sustainable progress. “The synergy between PBK as strategic planners and LKW as implementers can foster high-impact partnerships,“ he stated on his official Facebook page.

Under the KKDW Strategic Plan 2026-2030, the government prioritises transforming rural economies via inclusive Rural Investment Hubs. These hubs aim to modernise rural identities by linking local potential with global markets.

Key collaborations include Kedah’s Integrated Economic and Community Centre (iCON) by KEDA, NCIA-PERDA’s income initiative (IPR INTAN), and Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) along the East Coast supported by ECRL. Johor’s KEJORA also backs the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

Ahmad Zahid affirmed that today’s PBK-LKW meeting underscores Malaysia’s commitment to coordinated rural growth. “Insya-Allah, this synergy will shape a resilient future for rural communities,“ he added. - Bernama