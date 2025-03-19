College executive director charged with threatening cop

KUALA LUMPUR: A college executive director pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of threatening a police officer with the rank of ASP over the phone last month.

Al Farid Abdul Hajis, 40, was charged with committing the offence against ASP Mohamed Hanafiah Mohamed Nawi with the intent to cause fear at the Criminal Officer’s Office, Dang Wangi, at 3.51 am on Feb 5.

He was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both. If the threat involves causing death or grievous harm, the offender faces a maximum prison sentence of seven years, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nursyuhada Husna Sulaiman did not offer bail for the accused as the offence is non-bailable.

Defence counsel Asheeq Ali Sethi Alivi pleaded for bail, arguing that his client is an executive director of a college and a father of seven children.

“The victim in this case is a senior officer of the Royal Malaysia Police; therefore, there is no issue of the accused interfering with the witness, and he is also not at risk of absconding,” said the lawyer.

Magistrate Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim granted bail at RM3,000 with one surety and imposed an additional condition prohibiting the accused from contacting the victim.

The case was set for mention on 29 May.