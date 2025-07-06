Commission completes probe into KLIA visa misconduct

PETALING JAYA: The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) is set to release the findings of its months-long investigation into the Immigration Department, focusing on allegations of corruption and procedural abuse linked to the issuance of medical tourism visas.

The probe, centred on the “counter setting” operation at KL International Airport (KLIA), has been ongoing since late last year.

A representative from the EAIC confirmed the investigation team has completed its report, though declined to provide further details.

“The report has been finalised and a statement will be issued to the media,” the commission’s representative told theSun.

Launched in October 2024, the investigation focused on claims that foreign nationals were granted medical treatment visas without following standard procedures.

The daily had previously reported concerns from healthcare industry experts regarding loopholes in the issuance of medical tourism visas, with some recipients allegedly having never sought treatment at the designated medical facilities.

“Yes, it does happen. For example, someone claims they’re visiting a hospital, submits the required documents, but never shows up. They may not even pursue any medical treatment at all once in the country,” said a medical expert involved in the health tourism sector on condition of anonymity.

A source from the Immigration Department acknowledged the issue, adding that the matter remained under investigation.

“We have not received any findings yet as the EAIC has not disclosed the outcome of their investigation.

“However, this issue has indeed occurred.”

In response to the allegations, the EAIC formed a special task force under Section 17(1) of the EAIC Act 2009 to investigate misconduct.

Led by commissioner Datuk Seri Dr Razali Ab Malik, the task force examined the improper issuance of social visit passes under the medical treatment category.

In October 2024, investigators seized 156 visa application files from the Immigration Department’s Visa, Pass and Permit Division in Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) exposed a “counter setting” syndicate at KLIA, in which immigration officers were accused of facilitating the entry of foreign nationals through designated counters in exchange for bribes.

The MACC attributed the misconduct to systemic weaknesses within the department, including inadequate officer rotation and lack of internal oversight.

Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban has since reaffirmed the department’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption, pledging firm disciplinary action against any staff involved, regardless of rank.

In January, it was reported that Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had raised concerns over the misuse of medical tourism visas.

He highlighted the emergence of fake clinics and counterfeit medical certificates, particularly in states such as Penang, Malacca and Johor, which are popular among medical tourists.

Saifuddin revealed that the Immigration Department had detected cases where visas were obtained using falsified documents and through unlicensed clinics.

He stressed the ministry’s commitment to enhancing scrutiny of visa applications to curb abuse.

Subsequent investigations led to a joint operation by the Immigration Department and Health Ministry, resulting in the arrest of 10 Bangladeshi nationals during raids on clinics run by foreign doctors at nine locations across Kuala Lumpur.

As of Feb 22, immigration officers have been questioned in connection with the investigation.

Saifuddin told the Dewan Rakyat that the ministry is taking the matter seriously, and upholding a zero-tolerance policy towards breaches of integrity by its officers.