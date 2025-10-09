Communications Ministry amends Postal Services Act 2012 for sustainability

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Communications is amending the Postal Services Act 2012 to create a more sustainable and competitive postal services ecosystem while guaranteeing worker welfare.

Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said his ministry received an initial draft report from a consultant who conducted a study with industry and delivery service players.

A meeting with involved parties was held about two weeks ago, with the ministry now collecting information for deeper study before drafting amendments.

“The Postal Services Act was enacted in 2012, when we had not approved as many licensees as we have seen today,“ Fahmi told a press conference after launching Redly Pos Malaysia International at the National Mail Centre.

He noted that e-commerce platform proliferation had not yet impacted the Pos Malaysia ecosystem at that time.

Several amendments are needed to ensure delivery industry sustainability and better management of legal challenges.

Fahmi expects the amendments to be brought to Parliament by the middle of next year. – Bernama