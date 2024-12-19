KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications Ministry, through the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS), consistently undertakes efforts to elevate the country’s film industry globally, said Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She said the initiatives include human capital development, funding and marketing efforts for local creative content.

“Regarding human capital development, FINAS offers technical training and professional-level courses in directing, script writing, production, and editing, as well as technical aspects such as camera operation, lighting, visual effects and more.

“This initiative also involves collaboration with international experts and instructors aimed at introducing the best techniques, innovations and experiences to local players,“ she said in response to a question from Senator Abdul Nasir Idris about the government’s efforts on the matter in the Dewan Negara today.

Teo said that throughout this year, FINAS hosted 64 human capital development programmes in the film industry, involving 3,925 participants nationwide.

She said to encourage the production of quality and internationally competitive creative content, the government allocated RM16 million for the Creative Content Fund (DKK), which includes the National Documentary Production Fund, the First-Time Amateur Filmmaker Fund (FAME), the Co-Pro Fund (Feature Films and Documentaries), the Script Development Fund, the International Festival Participation Fund, the Recognition Fund and the TV Programme Collaboration Fund with Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM).

“One example of DKK’s success is the local feature film ‘Abang Adik,‘ directed by Jin Ong, which won two awards—Best Film and Best Actor (Wu Kang-ren) in the Snow Leopard category—at the 10th Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) held from Nov 13 to 21, 2024, at The Culver Theater in Los Angeles, United States.

“This film also made history for Malaysian cinema by surpassing 15 international films in the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards (Oscars). In addition to DKK, ‘Abang Adik’ starring Wu Kang-ren and Jack Tan also received support from the Film in Malaysia Incentive (FIMI),“ she said.

Teo said FINAS also acts as a facilitator and actively promotes local creative content in international markets, including the European Film Market in Germany, Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (HK Filmart), Marche du Film and MIPCOM in Cannes, France, as well as Asia TV Forum and Market (ATF) in Singapore.

She said the promotion also involves local production companies, and their participation is eligible for the Market Development Grant (MDG) offered by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).

According to Teo, FINAS will assist those successfully selected by the organisers of international film festival series through the International Promotion and Participation Fund (DPPA).

Responding to a supplementary question from Abdul Nasir about efforts to promote local culture and heritage through film to attract international markets, Teo said that one of the categories under DKK is the National Documentary Fund, which supports elements of national identity and heritage.

“We have FIMI, where we offer a 30 per cent rebate, and at the same time, if the film contains elements that can further promote Malaysia, they are eligible for an additional five per cent rebate. This is the ministry’s effort to ensure that these high-quality works get additional incentives if they help promote Malaysia’s heritage or tourist destinations,“ she said.

In response to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Seri Dr Awang Sariyan regarding the proposal to focus on producing documentaries that highlight the country’s history and culture, Teo said that the ministry has allocated funding through DKK for this purpose.

“We give producers the freedom to decide what type of content is suitable for them. At RTM, we already have six channels where we collaborate to provide funding to local producers to create high-quality programmes,“ she said.

According to her, the success of creative works such as ‘Abang Adik’, ‘Upin Ipin’ and ‘Mechamato’ at the international level has also helped promote Malaysia.

“... ‘Upin Ipin’ and ‘Mechamato’ won the Best Animation Award in Japan. Not only that, the second season of the drama ‘Rampas Cintaku’ is currently airing on iQIYI (China’s video-streaming platform) and has garnered 100 million views,“ she added.

Responding to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Seri Dr Zurainah Musa regarding the global film industry ecosystem filming in Malaysia, Teo said that it creates job opportunities for locals, such as makeup artists, film crew, hospitality, and food service providers, in addition to boosting the country’s tourism industry.