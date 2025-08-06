Two killed in PLUS Expressway crash near Simpang Renggam

KLUANG: Two men were killed and another survived after the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in an accident at KM68.3 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound, near Simpang Renggam, this morning.

Kluang district police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said the incident occurred at 8 am and involved a Proton X50 sports utility vehicle (SUV) en route to Kuala Lumpur from Johor Bahru.

He said initial investigations at the scene indicated that the driver had likely lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid and crash into road divider in the middle of the highway.

“As a result of the accident, the driver, G. Logharaj, 21, and the front passenger, S. Seelankumar, 26, died at the scene due to severe head and body injuries.

“Meanwhile, the rear passenger, P. Roshaan, 21, survived the crash and did not sustain any injuries. Further investigations are ongoing, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said in a statement today. - Bernama