PSD to study raising civil service retirement age to 65

PUTRAJAYA: The Public Service Department (PSD) will conduct a study on the proposal to raise the mandatory retirement age for civil servants from 60 to 65.

According to Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, an in-depth study of the proposal is indeed necessary before any decision can be made.

“There has been no study on the proposal so far. So, the PSD will conduct one first,” he told reporters after attending a lecture titled ‘State Capacity and Directed Growth: A Mission-Oriented Approach’ by renowned economist Prof Mariana Francesca Mazzucato, here today.

On July 31, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) in Parliament, announced that the retirement age policy would be reviewed in line with Malaysia’s demographic shift toward an ageing nation.

The initiative is part of the ninth strategic thrust of 13MP, which focuses on advancing social justice and equal opportunities for all citizens.

Anwar previously stated that various factors, including financial implications and job market dynamics, must be considered before making a final decision on the matter.

In May, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said proposed that the government consider increasing the retirement age, arguing that it was a loss to force capable individuals to retire at 60 when many remain active, productive, and able to contribute meaningfully to the workforce.

Currently, the mandatory retirement age for civil servants in Malaysia is 60, which also serves as the minimum retirement age for private sector workers under the Minimum Retirement Age Act 2012. - Bernama