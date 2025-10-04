KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications Ministry, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), has agreed to allocate RM200 million to resolve internet connectivity issues at Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) educational institutions.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said addressing internet access problems at educational institutions, including those under MARA, is part of the ministry’s efforts through the National Digital Economy and Fourth Industrial Revolution Council (MED4IRN).

“Understanding and acknowledging the needs of students, I requested an additional RM50 million (on top of the existing RM150 million fund), bringing the total to RM200 million to immediately resolve the internet problems on (MARA) campuses,” he said in his speech at the ‘Amazing Syawal’ celebration of Universiti Poly-Tech Malaysia (UPTM) 2025 here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang, Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, MCMC executive chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din and MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Fahmi said he hopes that the fast and affordable internet facilities will be used responsibly by students.

“I may provide internet assistance, but I also hope MARA joins the Safe Internet Campaign, ensuring all students, including those at UPTM, understand the importance of safe internet usage by avoiding scams, cyberbullying and refraining from child sexual exploitation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fahmi also expressed concern over the rising number of rape and incest cases in Kelantan, as recently reported in the media, with many incidents involving consensual relations.

“To me, this is a very alarming situation. In the first three months of this year alone, consensual rape cases involving children under 12 years old increased by 15.6 per cent,” he said.

Fahmi also raised concerns about a case reported in Kulai, Johor, involving pornographic content created using artificial intelligence (AI) on social media.

“I feel conflicted. We are working hard to improve internet access, fast and affordable, but if it’s misused for criminal activity or to spread lies, like the claim about students singing the National Anthem in Chinese, that’s slander.

“The viral video was actually of Perak’s state anthem, but such slander has even drawn the ire of the Perak Palace,” he said.