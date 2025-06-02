Communications Ministry realigns J-Kom’s functions, vision

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications has undertaken a realignment of the functions and vision of the Department of Community Communications (J-KOM), emphasising inclusive and effective communication strategies that appreciate societal diversity.

The ministry said that the changes also involve utilising various dissemination mediums to enhance public awareness and engagement, ensuring that J-KOM can meet current needs and future challenges.

According to the ministry, in line with efforts to strengthen strategic communication and narrative management in delivering government policies, programmes and initiatives to the people, a new J-KOM Director-General was appointed effective Jan 15.

“Among the department’s new functions is ensuring that information on government policies is effectively communicated at the community level. Additionally, J-KOM’s role has been refined to strengthen interethnic relations through its programmes and activities.

“This is crucial to maintaining social stability and reducing conflicts that may arise due to differences in perspectives,“ the ministry said in a written reply as published in the Parliament portal today.

It was in reply to a question from Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas) regarding the status of the new J-KOM Director-General’s appointment, following the dismissal of the former Director-General in Sept 2024 after only six months in office, as well as the extent of the restructuring of the organisation’s functions.

On Jan 15, National Academy of Malaysia (AKM) Deputy Director-General (Training), Datuk Ismail Yusop, was appointed as the new J-KOM Director-General, replacing Dr. Mohd Khairuddin Othman, who was dismissed in September 2024.