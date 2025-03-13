PETALING JAYA: Starting April 1, retailers in Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Selangor must remove all tobacco products from open display, complying with the Smoking Products Control Act for Public Health 2024 (Act 852).

Instead, cigarettes and other smoking products must be stored in closed cabinets, ensuring they are not visible to customers.

The Act, which took effect on October 1, 2024, sets regulations for the registration, sale, packaging, labelling and restriction of smoking in public areas.

It also prohibits the display of tobacco and vape products in retail outlets.

Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Selangor have notified retailers in advance and are set to enforce the ban starting April 1.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif confirmed that enforcement will commence once the grace period ends, The Star reported.

“Since Act 852 came into effect, the Health Department has visited retail shops selling cigarettes and tobacco products. They have provided explanations and announcements to the sellers, such as at convenience stores,” she was quoted as saying.

Selangor youth, sports and entrepreneurship committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi indicated that the state is expected to implement the ban as well.

“This is a good move, and I think we should consider implementing it in Selangor as well,” he said.

He said it would be discussed in Tuesday’s state exco meeting.

In Penang, health committee chairman Daniel Gooi Zi Sen stated that officials would ensure compliance through monitoring and enforcement.

“Individuals can be fined from RM500 up to RM30,000, while organisations may be slapped with up to RM300,000 in fines, or jailed,” he said.

Authorities will also crack down on smoking products disguised as toys, those sold via vending machines and online sales.

“Retailers can only use designated signboards to show the availability of cigarette or vaping products and the prices.

“Certain specialised stores are allowed to display smoking products, but must prominently feature warning signs,” he said.

Act 852 was gazetted last October, with the Health Ministry (MOH) granting a grace period until April 1 for full enforcement.

Gooi said the Penang Health Department held advocacy sessions for traders and businesses from October to January.

The Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) has urged authorities to strictly enforce Act 852 without further delays.

Its senior education officer and anti-smoking activist NV Subbarow emphasized the importance of immediate action, stating, “This enforcement protects non-smokers and prevents unnecessary promotion while still allowing smokers to buy their products.

“Minors who have not been exposed to smoking will also be less likely to develop the unhealthy habit,” he said.