MAINJ urged to review list of zakat fitrah recipients

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) should review the list of zakat fitrah recipients as there are eligible individuals in the state who have yet to be included, said Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid.

“This is not anyone’s fault; we see this as a streamlining process because sometimes those in need do not come forward to apply or may not be aware of the assistance available.

“I have instructed MAINJ to reassess the list of the poor and orphans (zakat fitrah recipients) and ensure that they are enrolled for monthly financial aid. They are entitled to receive the assistance for their daily needs. The benefit of zakat must be rightfully returned to them,” he said after launching the e-Fidayah app here yesterday.

MAINJ advisor Datuk Dr Nooh Gadut and chief executive officer Hasrin Kamal Hashim were also present.

Asked about the expected number of new monthly aid recipients, he estimated that the number could exceed 1,000.

“...the number could be even higher. I am certain a thorough review will be conducted as we also need to ensure that if they are already receiving MAINJ assistance but (the amount is) insufficient. We will refer them to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) for further support.

“JKM is also responsible for eradicating hardcore poverty in Johor, not just MAINJ. This is a collaborative effort and InsyaAllah, it will be our major task after the fasting month ends,” he said.

On the e-Fidyah app, he said it had been upgraded to allow Apple users to pay fidyah (compensation paid by individuals unable to fast during Ramadan).

“The e-Fidyah app has been provided by MAINJ since 2016, but it was previously limited to Android users,” he added.

He said last year, MAINJ recorded RM10.8 million in fidyah payments involving 24,964 individuals, with RM6.9 million distributed to eligible recipients.

“The amount was slightly lower compared to 2023, when collections totalled RM11.06 million involving 19,774 individuals with RM9.9 million disbursed,” he added.