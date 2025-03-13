Elderly man injured, car hit baby elephant in Mersing

MERSING: An elderly man was injured when the car he was driving hit a baby elephant crossing the road at Kilometre 30 Jalan Nitar-Mersing here last Tuesday.

Mersing police chief Supt Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani said the 70-year-old man injured his neck and right wrist in the incident and still undergoing treatment at Kluang Hospital.

He said the police received a report on the incident at about 9 pm.

“An investigation found that the incident occurred when the Toyota Altis car, with the victim at the wheel, hit a baby elephant which was crossing the road with a herd of other elephants.

“The crash caused the victim to be tapped in the car before he was rescued by passing motorists who stopped to help. He was then rushed to Kluang Hospital,” he said in a statement.

Abdul Razak said the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan), after being informed about the incident, took immediate action to remove the carcass of the baby elephant.

He said the case was being investigated under Regulation 10 of the Road Traffic Regulations 1959 (Rule 10 LN 166/59).

He also advised road users to always be aware and vigilant when driving in wildlife crossing areas, especially at night.