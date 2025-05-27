PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Communications is in the process of reviewing several key measures to enhance online safety through the implementation of user identity verification or authentication.

Its Minister, Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said these measures are important to protect children from becoming victims of online sexual predators.

He also expressed concern over the incident of a social media influencer who allegedly sent lewd pictures to a 14-year-old girl.

“I am concerned with what happened recently, where an influencer had contacted a 14-year-old with obscene messages and this is something that is happening in our society.

“I am very worried because young children may not know and do not understand the use of social media. They look up to influencers but it seems that some of these influencers are allegedly taking advantage of them... this is something I’m disappointed with,” he said after the ministry’s monthly gathering here today.

It was previously reported that police are carrying out further investigations regarding the case involving the social media influencer who allegedly sent obscene messages to several individuals, including minors.

Meanwhile, Fahmi advised the ministry’s staff to deactivate the social media accounts of their children aged below 13 to avoid any untoward incidents, besides controlling their children’s use of the WhatsApp application.

Fahmi also said that the ministry had played a crucial role in the ongoing 46th ASEAN Summit, particularly in ensuring good internet access and coverage.

“I have seen firsthand our efforts to ensure that internet access, including 5G, at the International Media Centre is in excellent condition, although some media outlets have said there are wifi problems and that it is not under our control, but after hearing this we will continue to help.

“We assist by asking the relevant parties to increase the number of access points to facilitate the media personnel,” he said.

At the event, Fahmi also officiated the new name of the Ministry of Communications building from Kompleks Kementerian Komunikasi to Menara Komunikasi as a symbol of connectivity, technological strength, and the nation’s aspiration towards progress in the field of communications.

Also present were Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.