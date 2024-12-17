PUTRAJAYA: The Communications Ministry’s MADANI Ihsan Squad, with the strength of 529 members, has been mobilised for post-flood assistance, said Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

In fact, Fahmi said he had also requested the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to intensify monitoring of towers that were damaged or had turned inactive due to the floods.

“I have also asked for preparations for next year to begin early by upgrading towers that have frequently been affected by floods in recent years.

“This has occurred in many areas, particularly in Kelantan, in the Pasir Mas and Rantau Panjang constituencies near the Golok River, where floods are a recurring issue,“ he told reporters after attending the ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

Fahmi said he had asked the ministry’s secretary-general, Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, to promptly distribute aid to ministry staff affected by the natural disaster.

The minister said that he had also requested the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) to provide assistance to journalists who were impacted by the northeast monsoon floods through the Kasih@HAWANA Fund.

The Kasih@HAWANA Fund, managed by Bernama, has distributed assistance to 234 recipients among media practitioners, including 30 flood victims, so far.

Meanwhile, the Communications Ministry, in a statement, reported that 324 communication transmitter stations that were previously affected by floods in four states have been restored and are now operating as usual.

The MCMC had earlier reported that 324 communication transmitter stations were affected across four flood-hit states, with 264 in Kelantan, 49 in Terengganu, 10 in Pahang, and one in Johor.

Additionally, the operations of 99 National Information Dissemination Centres (NADI) were also impacted by the floods, with 98 of them having resumed normal operations.