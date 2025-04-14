KUCHING: Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said the ministry is targeting 7,000 participants for the NADIpreneur programme this year.

She said the ministry aims for at least 60 percent of participants in the initiative under the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) to be women through NADI EmpowHER.

“As of March 31, we have trained 4,000 entrepreneurs, of which 3,390 are women. We hope to equip even more online entrepreneurs with the skills to expand their businesses using e-commerce platforms such as TikTok and Lazada.

“We will provide training and guidance on effective marketing strategies, such as proper product packaging and basic accounting skills. We look forward to support from state governments and elected representatives as well,” she told reporters after visiting the NADI centres in Padungan and Pending today.

Launched in January, NADI EmpowHER is a key initiative under NADI x Keusahawanan (Entrepreneurship), aimed at supporting local economic development and empowering communities.

Meanwhile, Teo said all 156 NADI centres across Sarawak have been fully operational since October last year, and NADI initiatives have now been implemented in all 82 state constituencies.

“Before we launched the ‘1 DUN 1 NADI’ initiative, 133 centres had already been set up. However, we identified 23 constituencies without NADI centres.

“These have been completed and operational since the end of last year. In addition to NADIpreneur and internet access, the centres also offer basic health services, such as blood pressure and blood sugar screenings,” she said.

She emphasised that the establishment of NADI centres is crucial in bridging the digital, knowledge, and socio-economic divides within communities, aligning with its core mission as a hub for collective internet access, a platform for community empowerment, and a source of accurate, up-to-date information.