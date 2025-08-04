Communications ministry to assist disabled artistes with welfare aid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications Ministry is ready to facilitate monthly welfare aid applications for artistes facing permanent disabilities, ensuring long-term support through collaboration with the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching emphasised the ministry’s commitment to artistes’ welfare, noting that while FINAS provides one-off assistance, sustained aid for severe cases can be arranged.

Teo stated, “If there are emergency cases, such as permanent disability requiring monthly assistance, we have no issue helping to liaise with JKM, as that falls under their jurisdiction.

FINAS can still consider helping with applications in exceptional cases like this.”

She spoke during a visit to two veteran artistes under the Ziarah Seni MADANI FINAS programme.

The beneficiaries included comedian Sathia Periasamy, 61, known as Sathiya, who is recovering from foot amputation surgery, and Mohd Shah Rosli, 50, or Dino, a stroke survivor.

Both received cash aid and essentials to alleviate their financial burdens.

Since 2024, 163 artistes have received welfare aid under the programme, including festive assistance.

Teo highlighted contributions from multiple parties, underscoring collective support for the creative industry. - Bernama