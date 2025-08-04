Flexible EPF pension approach needed under 13MP, says MP

KUALA LUMPUR: The first day of debate on the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) motion in Parliament highlighted calls for a flexible approach to the proposed monthly pension scheme via Employees Provident Fund (EPF) savings.

Government and opposition MPs raised issues spanning social protection, education, and public welfare.

Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) emphasised that the monthly pension model should remain optional, noting EPF’s existing annuity framework.

“The structure must be inflation-proof and periodically adjusted to match living costs,“ he said. The Government Backbenchers Club chairman urged a phased rollout to ensure long-term effectiveness.

The 13MP document outlines plans to split EPF contributions into retirement savings and pensions, aiming for post-retirement income security.

Mohd Shahar also proposed revising the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) aid programme to prioritise nutrition, citing UNICEF data showing 21% stunting and 11% wasting among Malaysian children.

Mohd Nazri Abu Hassan (PN-Merbok) pushed for reviving the National Bumiputera Agenda Council (MABN) with a focus on high-tech and green industries.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli (PH-Pandan) stressed universal pre-school education from age five, arguing early intervention is critical for development.

Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang) advocated rural education upgrades to bridge urban-rural gaps.

With Malaysia’s ageing population, Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) and Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) proposed elderly care legislation and long-term care insurance.

The session resumes tomorrow. - Bernama