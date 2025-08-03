KERTEH: The National Unity Ministry (KPN), through the Community Mediation Centre, was able to resolve 215 conflicts at the community level last year, preventing these cases from escalating into legal disputes.

Minister of National Unity, Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, said the cases were handled proactively by Community Mediators under the supervision of the Department of National Unity and National Integration (JPNIN).

“The mediation services provided by Community Mediators cover various neighbourhood issues, including noise disturbances, disputes between neighbours, family conflicts and environmental issues.

“The ministry intends to ensure that the free mediation services offered to the public are more accessible and beneficial through the establishment and expansion of Community Mediation Centres,” he told reporters after opening the national-level “Gerak Rahmah: Jom Masak Bubur Lambuk Perpaduan” programme at Dewan Sivik Kerteh here today.

According to Aaron, there are currently eight Community Mediation Centres nationwide, with plans to establish five more.

Two of the centres will be at Kemaman Unity Centre in Terengganu and the Pontian Unity Office in Johor, while the three others will be set up in collaboration with the Shah Alam City Council in Selangor, the Tuaran District Council in Sabah, and a joint effort between Think City and Kuala Lumpur City Hall at the Seri Kota People’s Housing in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, he emphasised the crucial role of the Rukun Tetangga Club in addressing community issues, particularly in matters of safety and unity.