BALIK PULAU: A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to harm his uncle over a dispute regarding the lease of a durian orchard.

The 38-year-old suspect was detained by a team from the Crime Investigation Division (BSJ) of the Southwest District Police Headquarters (IPD) along Lintang Sungai Burung 1 today.

Southwest District Police Chief ACP Sazalee Adam said the victim claimed to have received threats from the suspect via a voice message on WhatsApp.

“The suspect allegedly threatened to harm the complainant if he went to the durian orchard in question.

“Initial investigations revealed that the incident was triggered by an outstanding lease payment of RM12,500, which led to a dispute after the orchard was leased to another party for RM100,000 over five years,“ he said here today.

Sazalee said during the operation, police also seized a mobile phone, and the case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code.