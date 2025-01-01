Community safety backbone of thriving nation - Lee Lam Thye

KUALA LUMPUR: Community safety plays a crucial role as a fundamental pillar of a prosperous nation, engaging not only law enforcement but also active participation from residents, businesses, and organisations.

Chairman of the Alliance for a Safe Community Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye emphasised that a thriving nation could not be built without a strong foundation of community safety.

“Community safety is the backbone of a thriving nation. It not only protects lives and property but also enhances economic growth, fosters social cohesion, and improves mental well-being.

“While policies and enforcement play a critical role, safety initiatives can only succeed when the government empowers communities to take part in creating safe environments,” he said in a statement today.

Lee also highlighted several key areas where policymakers could focus on strengthening community safety. These included establishing a legislative framework that encourages community involvement, allocating resources to fund community-based safety programmes, and fostering stronger partnerships between the public and private sectors.

“Policymakers must lead by example and create enabling conditions for shared responsibility. By prioritising collaborative safety measures, we can build communities that are safe, inclusive and prepared for future challenges,” he said.

Lee stressed that ensuring safety was not solely the task of the police or government, but a shared responsibility.

“When we all take an active role in protecting our communities, we create a better future for everyone,” he said.