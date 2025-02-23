IPOH: The proposed community service order of up to 12 hours for minor littering offences is expected to come into force this year, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said several engagement and briefing sessions had been conducted with relevant stakeholders to ensure the community service order could be realised.

“This law will be enforced this year. Don’t forget that 2026 is Visit Malaysia Year, and we are already expecting 35 million visitors. We want tourists to have a great impression (of the country),” he told reporters after officiating the MADANI Woodlands II Recreational Park in Bandar Baru Tambun here today.

On Feb 19, the Housing and Local Government Ministry announced plans to implement the community service order through amendments to the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672) and the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 (Act 133).

The ministry said the proposed measure aims to educate the public on the importance of cleanliness and discourage the irresponsible disposal of small waste in public areas.

Nga said he is expected to table the proposed amendments to the two Acts in Dewan Rakyat on March 6.

Meanwhile, the minister announced a RM10 million allocation for Perak this year to develop at least 20 MADANI Recreational Parks in the state.

“Our policy is 100 parks per year, so I’m committed to building 1,000 parks in 10 years. Last year, we exceeded our target, achieving 109 parks under local authorities and the National Landscape Department. This year, our target is another 100 parks,” he said.

On MADANI Woodlands II Recreational Park, Nga said private developer Total Investment Sdn Bhd contributed RM500,000 for its construction.