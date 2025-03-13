CAMERON HIGHLANDS: The involvement of non-Muslims in contributing to the development of Islamic institutions reflects the beauty of harmonious community life in Pahang, says Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The Sultan of Pahang said this demonstrated that the value of serving the community was not limited to religion or ethnicity but a shared responsibility for the common good.

“I hope that more companies and organisations will take part in implementing CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiatives that benefit local development, particularly in the aspects of welfare, education, and religion.

“May this noble effort bring blessings and serve as an inspiration for all to continue contributing to the well-being of society,“ said Al-Sultan Abdullah in his royal address at the Official Opening Ceremony of the Cameron Highlands District Police Headquarters (IPD) Surau and breaking-of-fast event in Brinchang today.

Also gracing the event was the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

Also in attendance were Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, and Pahang Police Chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman.

Earlier, Al-Sultan Abdullah said that LBS Bina Group Berhad had generously financed the entire construction of the place of worship, valued at RM5 million.

“This noble effort not only benefits police personnel and the local community but also reflects a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility.

“More than that, this initiative symbolises the unity and harmony between races and religions, which are the pillars of stability and prosperity in this state,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Yahaya, in his speech, said that since the surau’s completion on April 4, 2024, the entire Cameron Highlands IPD community had utilised it for various religious activities, including lectures, guidance classes for new converts, Yaasin and Tahlil recitations, and congregational prayers.

On March 4, 2023, Al-Sultan Abdullah officiated the groundbreaking ceremony for the 6,016-square-foot surau, which could accommodate 200 worshippers at a time and benefits the Cameron Highlands IPD staff and the local community.

The surau, built at a cost of nearly RM5 million through a CSR initiative by LBS Bina Group Berhad, includes facilities such as an audio room, an imam’s room, restrooms, an ablution area, a meeting room, a funeral room, a dining area, and parking.