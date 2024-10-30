Companies owned by KKDW agencies record impressive financial performance

KUALA LUMPUR: All companies owned by agencies under the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) recorded improved financial performance in the third quarter of this year compared to the same period last year, said Deputy Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang.

According to her, Felcra Bhd was among those with positive performance, with income rising to RM1,131.49 million as of September, compared to RM1,019.21 million during the same period the previous year.

“Ketengah Holding Sdn Bhd (Ketengah) has demonstrated encouraging financial performance, with income reaching RM355.78 million as of September.

“Meanwhile, Ketengah’s pre-tax profit stood at RM355.78 million for the same period,” she said at a press conference after attending a retreat for companies owned by agencies under KKDW here today.

Rubiah also said Kumpulan Risda Holdings Sdn Bhd, Kesedar Holdings Sdn Bhd, Keda Holdings Sdn Bhd, and Perdana Ventures Incorporated Sdn Bhd had recorded strong financial performance, exceeding the targets set in their respective business plans for this year.

She stated that the strong financial performance of all companies owned by the KKDW agencies demonstrated effective management and good governance, in line with the call made by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister.

“In addition, the establishment of a more strategic and viable business plan indicates that the implementation of effective business activities provides more positive projections and profits for the organisations.

“The business plan has also been chosen to reflect the objectives of KKDW and the national policies related to food security, real estate, agrotourism, and numerous other activities that serve the interests of the relevant agencies that benefit the relevant agencies,” she said.

Regarding the target for next year, Rubiah said the matter would be determined in the upcoming retreat scheduled for January 2025.