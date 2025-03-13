Company director loses over RM200,000 to ‘KBS’ representative

IPOH: A director of an electrical goods company lost RM203,200 after being duped by a phone scam syndicate posing as a representative from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS).

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal said police received a report on Tuesday from a 38-year-old man who had been duped by a syndicate since February.

“Initial investigations found that the victim who was at home in Hutan Melintang on Feb 21, received a message via WhatsApp from a man posing as a representative from Ipoh KBS.

“The suspect offered the victim’s company a contract to supply electrical equipment (power station) with a contract value of RM203,200.

“The suspect gave the victim a fake government order letter in the name of KBS via WhatsApp and convinced the victim his company had won the contract,“ he said in a statement today.

Bakri said that however, the victim was required to contact a company for the contract process for the provision of electrical equipment, namely four power stations.

He said the victim contacted the company suggested by the suspect to accept the contract and the victim made three online money transactions into three different bank accounts totaling RM203,200.

“After making the transaction, the victim felt suspicious and immediately contacted the KBS to check the approval of the contract. However, the ministry said there is no such contract,“ he said.