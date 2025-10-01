Company director pleads not guilty to RM5 million bribe solicitation

KUALA LUMPUR: A company director has pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court to soliciting a five million ringgit cash bribe from an individual.

P Kuhan Arunasalam, aged 39, allegedly requested the money as an inducement to ensure the Securities Commission Malaysia would not take legal action against UBB Amanah Berhad, a trust and wealth management company.

The offence is said to have occurred at a restaurant on Jalan Bangkung in Bangsar on July 2, 2024.

He was charged under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, which provides for a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and a fine of at least five times the bribe amount or ten thousand ringgit, whichever is higher.

Deputy public prosecutor Selvam T Armugom proposed bail of twenty thousand ringgit with one surety and additional conditions including passport surrender, monthly reporting to the MACC, and no intimidation of prosecution witnesses.

The accused’s lawyer Wan Shahrizal Wan Ladin did not object and stated his client was ready to accept any additional conditions imposed by the court.

Sessions Court Judge Suzana Hussin granted bail of twenty thousand ringgit with one surety and imposed all the prosecution’s additional conditions.

The judge fixed November 6 for the next case mention in the ongoing legal proceedings. – Bernama