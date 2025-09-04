Company director pleads not guilty to selling uncertified walkie-talkies

IPOH: A communications equipment company director faced two charges in the Sessions Court today for selling uncertified walkie-talkies.

Sim Zhi Hong, aged 36, entered a not guilty plea before Judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad.

The first charge involved selling seven units of Keruier Model KH-8800 walkie-talkies lacking MCMC certification.

This alleged offence occurred at VS Play Gadget Store in Manjung Point 3 Business Centre, Seri Manjung, during January.

The charge falls under Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000.

It is punishable by a fine up to RM300,000 or three years imprisonment or both.

Sim also pleaded not guilty as the representative of VS Play Gadget Store for a similar offence.

The court granted bail at RM1,000 with one surety and scheduled the next mention for November 20.

MCMC Deputy Public Prosecutor Fadhli Ab Wahab handled the prosecution for the case.

Defence lawyer JK Kala represented Sim during the court proceedings. – Bernama